Messi reveals speaks on rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi has provided a rare glimpse into his relationship with his arch-rival, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr while Messi is on the books at MLS outfit Inter Miami.

The Argentine playmaker played a huge role in helping Inter Miami get their first win at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over FC Porto.

He scored a stunning freekick to win the three points for his side and keep their dreams of making the knockout rounds alive.

After the game, Messi was asked by reporters about his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo and their iconic rivalry.

He stated: “I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, and for the career he’s had and continues to have. He is still competing at the highest level.

“The competition with him was on the pitch… Each of us wanted to do the best for our team. Everything stayed on the pitch.

“Off the pitch, we are two normal guys. We’re not friends because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect.”

Messi and Ronaldo have enjoyed a legendary footballing rivalry for over 15 years, with Leo winning eight Ballon d’Or titles and Ronaldo winning it five times.

Back in 2017, Messi told Marca: ‘I don’t know if we will be [friends]. Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other.

‘We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that’s the only time we speak.

‘Everything is fine, but our lives don’t cross over very often.’