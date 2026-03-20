Mexico Defies Trump: Resumes Oil Lifeline to Blackout-Hit Cuba



On March 19, 2026, President Claudia Sheinbaum declared Mexico will restart crude shipments to Cuba after a three-month pause forced by heavy U.S. pressure during the early Trump term.





Speaking directly to reporters, she framed the decision as a matter of national sovereignty: “Mexico decides who it trades with.”





Cuba has been gripped by rolling blackouts lasting up to 20 hours a day, crippling the economy and daily life. The resumed deliveries come after months of emergency fuel aid from Russia and smaller volumes from other allies, but analysts say Mexican oil—historically a steady supplier since the 1970s—is the most reliable lifeline available.





The announcement, captured in a widely shared video clip, has exploded online. Supporters hail it as principled anti-imperialist solidarity in the face of a 60+ year U.S. embargo. Critics call it a deliberate thumb in the eye of Washington and another subsidy for Havana’s one-party system.





The move risks fresh friction with the United States at a time when secondary sanctions on Cuba trade partners are once again being aggressively enforced. Mexico appears willing to test how far that enforcement really reaches.