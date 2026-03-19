MEXICO OFFERS TO HOST IRAN’S WORLD CUP GROUP GAMES IN 2026



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has publicly offered to stage Iran’s group-stage matches on Mexican soil for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, stepping in after Iran raised serious safety and logistical concerns about playing in the United States.





The proposal comes amid ongoing US travel restrictions, sanctions, and heightened geopolitical tensions that have made US-hosted games problematic for the Iranian national team.

With the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, Sheinbaum framed the offer as a straightforward act of sporting solidarity and diplomatic goodwill.





FIFA has acknowledged the discussions are active but has not confirmed any venue changes or final decisions. Despite viral claims on social media insisting the offer was already rejected, no such rejection has been officially issued by FIFA or the Iranian federation.





The announcement—paired with side-by-side images of Sheinbaum and the Mexican and Iranian flags—quickly exploded online, drawing more than 25,000 likes on the original post.

Reactions range from cheers for creative diplomacy to sharp warnings about cartel violence risks and longstanding accusations of FIFA corruption.





As of mid-March 2026, the situation remains fluid: Iran still needs viable host venues, Mexico is willing to step up, and the world’s biggest sporting event is watching closely.