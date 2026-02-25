BREAKING: Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum is FIRING BACK after Elon Musk’s smear linking her to cartels — and now Mexico is ready to lawyer up.





Elon Musk just lobbed a social media grenade at the president of Mexico — and it may land him in court.





After Mexican forces captured and killed notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel boss “El Mencho,” Musk took to X to respond to an old video of President Claudia Sheinbaum discussing cartel violence. Without offering a shred of evidence, Musk claimed she was “saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say.”





Cartel bosses?



That’s not a policy disagreement. That’s an accusation of criminal conspiracy against a sitting head of state.





Sheinbaum didn’t laugh it off. She announced Tuesday that her government is reviewing potential legal action. “We are considering whether to take legal action,” she said during her morning press conference.





The video Musk referenced showed Sheinbaum arguing that returning to a full-scale “war on drugs” — like the bloody military offensive launched in 2006 — would be outside the legal framework and would only fuel more violence. That war splintered cartels and triggered years of turf battles, contributing to Mexico’s still-high homicide rate.





But nuance doesn’t trend. Outrage does.



Musk’s comment came at a tense moment. In the wake of El Mencho’s capture, cartel members launched roadblocks and arson attacks. Sheinbaum insisted the government is seeking “peace, not war,” and denied any shift toward a more militarized strategy.





Meanwhile, leaders from her MORENA party fired back hard. Party president Luisa Alcalde reminded Musk that “wealth does not give moral authority,” and suggested he focus his platform on fighting drug consumption, disinformation, and narco culture — especially since much of the demand and many of the firearms fueling cartel violence originate north of the border.





Mexico is grappling with more than 130,000 missing persons tied largely to cartel violence. In that context, tossing around baseless cartel allegations isn’t just reckless — it’s inflammatory.





Now the world’s richest man could find himself answering to lawyers instead of followers. Turns out, when you accuse a president of working for drug lords, there may be consequences beyond the algorithm.



