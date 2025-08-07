MFUWE BY ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

1

Mfuwe Constituency

Mpamadzi  ward,Kalonje polling stations

Total Registered voters 618

UPND 191
NCP 37
Sp 27

Mfuwe Constituency

Mpamadzi ward,Tubondo polling stations

Total Registered voters 435

Upnd 117
Ncp 44
Sp 3

Rejected  voters 9

MFUWE CONSTITUENCY



CHIKANDA WARD, MPUMBA POLLING STATION STREAM 1

UPND 174
NCP 62
SP 16

STREAM 2

UPND 175
NCP 69
SP 19

Mfuwe Constituency

Chikanda ward Mununga Polling station 

total  voters 207

UPND 150
NCP 50
SP 02

Chikanda ward
UPND 135
NCP 0
SP 05

KAPENGWE POLLING  STATION: MUTINONDO WARD: MFUWE CONSTITUENCY:

TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 589

1 UPND: 233
2 NCP: 50
3 SP: 09

4 REJECTED: 03

Mfuwe Constituency

Chikanda ward,Lukulu polling station

Total Registered voters 934

NCP 71
UPND 286
SP 15

Total voters 375

Mfuwe Constituency
Chikanda ward,Mabonga  polling stations

Total Registered voters 443.

NCP 120
SP . 31
UPND. 287
Rejected.5

Mfuwe Constituency, Muwele polling station

Total Registered voters 2164

Stream 1

1,UPND 68
2 NCP 87
3,SP 76



Mfuwe election results

MFUWE PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION

Lavushimanda – 7th August, 2025.

RESULTS:

Mfuwe Constituency, Chikanda ward
Chito polling station

Registered voters 253

Total voters 152

UPND 135
NCP12
SP5

Chinampanga Poling Station – Mpongwe

UPND 125
SP 01
NCP 6
Rejected 02
Total 134

*Minsongwe Poling Station results* Mpongwe District/Copperbelt, Kashiba Ward
Total votes: 109

UPND – 90
NCP – 12
SP – 05
Spoiled – 02

Bilima Poling Station results* Mpongwe District/Copperbelt, Kashiba Ward
Total votes: 124

UPND – 85
NCP – 24
SP – 14
Spoiled – 01

