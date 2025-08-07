MFUWE BY ELECTION RESULTS UPDATE

Mfuwe Constituency
Mpamadzi ward,Kalonje polling stations
Total Registered voters 618
UPND 191
NCP 37
Sp 27
Mfuwe Constituency
Mpamadzi ward,Tubondo polling stations
Total Registered voters 435
Upnd 117
Ncp 44
Sp 3
Rejected voters 9
(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM
MFUWE CONSTITUENCY
CHIKANDA WARD, MPUMBA POLLING STATION STREAM 1
UPND 174
NCP 62
SP 16
STREAM 2
UPND 175
NCP 69
SP 19
Mfuwe Constituency
Chikanda ward Mununga Polling station
Stream2
total voters 207
UPND 150
NCP 50
SP 02
Mfuwe Constituency
Chikanda ward Mununga Polling station
Stream2
total voters 207
UPND 150
NCP 50
SP 02
Chikanda ward
UPND 135
NCP 0
SP 05
KAPENGWE POLLING STATION: MUTINONDO WARD: MFUWE CONSTITUENCY:
TOTAL REGISTERED VOTERS 589
1 UPND: 233
2 NCP: 50
3 SP: 09
4 REJECTED: 03
Mfuwe Constituency
Chikanda ward,Lukulu polling station
Total Registered voters 934
NCP 71
UPND 286
SP 15
Total voters 375
Mfuwe Constituency
Chikanda ward,Mabonga polling stations
Total Registered voters 443.
NCP 120
SP . 31
UPND. 287
Rejected.5
Mfuwe Constituency, Muwele polling station
Total Registered voters 2164
Stream 1
1,UPND 68
2 NCP 87
3,SP 76
Mfuwe election results
Mununga steam 1 polling station
POLLING STATION.
UPND …171
NCP …66
SP…4
MFUWE PARLIAMENTARY BY ELECTION
Lavushimanda – 7th August, 2025.
RESULTS:
Mununga steam 1 polling station
POLLING STATION.
UPND …171
NCP …66
SP…4
Mfuwe Constituency, Chikanda ward
Chito polling station
Registered voters 253
Total voters 152
UPND 135
NCP12
SP5
Chinampanga Poling Station – Mpongwe
UPND 125
SP 01
NCP 6
Rejected 02
Total 134
*Minsongwe Poling Station results* Mpongwe District/Copperbelt, Kashiba Ward
===============
Total votes: 109
UPND – 90
NCP – 12
SP – 05
Spoiled – 02
Bilima Poling Station results* Mpongwe District/Copperbelt, Kashiba Ward
===============
Total votes: 124
UPND – 85
NCP – 24
SP – 14
Spoiled – 01
UPND will win. Eastern Province is UPND’s Kitchen where great things are baked. I love Eastern Province