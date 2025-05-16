Mfuwe MP Maureen Mabonga has been sentenced to 8 months  in prison

Mfuwe Member of Parliament Maureen Mabonga (in black) heading to a prison truck famously known as Kasalanga, to begin her eight months sentence for seditious practices.





She has also been fined 4000 penalty units on top of the jail term.



If she fails to pay the fine today, which is about K1,600, she will serve an additional three months jail term.





The magistrate, however, acquitted the lawmaker in the second charges of seditious practices.



Lusaka magistrate Trevor Kasanda jailed the lawmaker this morning after finding her guilty in one count of uttering words with potential to incite disaffection among Zambians.





The court found her guilty of seditious practices after it was established that her utterances which were made during the disappearance of ex-Petauke MP Emmanuel Banda, had potential to incite tribes to raise against each other.





Before jailing the convict, magistrate Kasanda echoed the need for Members of Parliament not to utter words with potential to divide the country’s over 70 tribes.





The magistrate, who made reference to the infamous Rwanda genocide which cost many lives, said MPs should avoid uttering words that have potential to incite disaffection and threaten the country’s peace.



He noted that words spoken by elected officials carry immense weight and therefore, should be devoid of inciting violence or pitying one tribe against the others.



CREDIT: CHOMBA MUSIKA/DAILY MAIL