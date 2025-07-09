 GIST | Mfuwe Nomination Drama, Hichilema Faces Lungu Burial Fire, US Ties Back on Table





Lavushimanda is on the boil today as nominations for the hotly contested Mfuwe parliamentary by-election opened with unexpected twists. Former Deputy Finance Minister Newton Ng’uni stumbled out of the gate, failing to file on time under the National Congress Party. That misstep cleared the path for Brian Kunda to carry the NCP flag instead.





UPND, smelling blood in a PF-held seat, has parachuted in big guns. Elections Chair Garry Nkombo and SME Minister Elias Mubanga arrived flanked by party heavyweights to rally behind Malama Mufunelo, who will file at 14:00. Their warm public handshake with PF’s Miles Sampa and NCP officials turned heads, but no one’s fooled. Mfuwe is green, but the ruling party wants it red.





Lavushimanda is more than just a battleground. Its name, drawn from “Lavushi” (smoke up the hill) and “manda” (fish), reminds locals that even peaceful places can get political heat.





Meanwhile, President Hichilema has broken his silence on the Lungu funeral impasse that has gripped the nation. Hosting US Ambassador Michael Gonzales this morning, the President confirmed he has stayed put to engage the late Edgar Lungu’s family behind closed doors.





He acknowledged the tension, calling the standoff “unfortunate” and un-African, while urging respect for the dead. He quipped about social media rumors claiming he was unwell, assuring the nation he is very much alive — and watching.





On the diplomatic front, Hichilema signalled a “reset” in Lusaka’s ties with Washington. He wants the US to bring real dollars and real partnerships. Ambassador Gonzales struck a candid note too. He admitted American business has largely steered clear of Zambia, leaving locals to be “exploited by others.”





Both sides agree the time to act is now. The question is whether political calm at home will clear the runway for investment promises abroad. Reporting By Ollus R. Ndomu



: Some from Zambia Daily Mail



#MfuweByElection #ZambiaPolitics #Hichilema #LunguBurial #USZambiaRelations #GIST