Miami Mom Tries to Hire Hitman to Murder Her Toddler Son — Gets Probation Instead of Prison





A 20-year-old Florida mother named Jazmin Paez walked into court this week, pleaded guilty to trying to pay $3,000 to have her own three-year-old son killed, and left with a slap on the wrist.





In 2023, Paez logged onto the satirical website RentAHitman.com and filled out a request form. She demanded the boy be taken out “before the end of the week” and “far, far, far away” — permanently. The site’s owner spotted the real threat and alerted police, saving the child’s life.





She faced up to 40 years behind bars for solicitation of first-degree murder, plus other felony counts. Instead, prosecutors cut a deal. On March 23, 2026, Paez got two years of community control, 12 years of probation, mandatory therapy, and a withhold of adjudication so she won’t even carry a felony conviction if she behaves.





The child is now safe with relatives. Paez reportedly cited mental health issues, including schizophrenia, and claimed the boy resulted from an incestuous family situation.





This is what passes for justice in too many courtrooms today: a mother plots cold-blooded murder of her own flesh and blood, and the system responds with house arrest and counseling. No real punishment.

No message that some crimes against the innocent demand iron consequences. Families and communities pay the price when weakness replaces accountability.



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