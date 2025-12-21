MIAMI POWER HUDDLE: WITKOFF SAYS GAZA NEEDS A “UNIFIED AUTHORITY” BEFORE SOMEONE WORSE TAKES OVER



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed what many suspected, the Miami talks weren’t just about a ceasefire, they were about who controls Gaza after the bombs stop falling.





The centerpiece? A proposed “unified Gazan authority,” a neutral, technocratic body (read: not Hamas, not Fatah) tasked with running Gaza, rebuilding it, and keeping the peace.





The meeting discussed the second phase of the deal involving the deployment of an international stabilization force and the development of an international body to govern Gaza.





It also includes the disarmament of Hamas, and Israel will have to move further from the so-called “yellow line” ahead of the international force taking over.



But why now? Because the ceasefire isn’t just about silence, it’s about who fills the vacuum once the guns go quiet.



And if there’s no plan, we all know what happens: chaos, power grabs, and possibly another armed group stepping in.





Witkoff says this authority would need broad international support, with buy-in from the U.S., Turkey, Gulf states, Egypt, and yes, even Israel.



So, let’s be honest: this is less about governance and more about crisis control with a suit and tie.





Everyone wants to prevent Gaza from becoming a geopolitical landmine again, they just can’t agree on who gets to hold the detonator.





But hey, if the talks can stop the missiles and keep the next war from starting by next year, it’s already doing more than most “peace plans” ever have.



Source: Fox News, The Times of Israel