Michael Jackson’s bodyguard reflects on abuse allegations and what he believes led to star’s death

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard, Bill Whitfield, has shared his thoughts on the child sex abuse allegations that plagued the King of Pop, as well as his belief about what contributed to Jackson’s death.

In an interview with The Sun on what would have been Jackson’s 66th birthday on August 29, Whitfield revealed that the pop icon was deeply affected by the accusations against him, describing Jackson as “sad and lost” before his death in 2009.

Whitfield, who began working as Jackson’s bodyguard in 2006, insisted that the singer would “never hurt a child,” and said , “This isn’t the man I knew.” He stated that if there was any truth to the allegations, it would have been apparent to those who spent time with Jackson.

“I was with him daily and saw his genuine love for children and people of all races,” Whitfield told the newspaper. “It wasn’t in his character. You had to be around him to know him, and I was there. So no, that wasn’t him”, he told The SUN.

According to a Daily Mail report, Jackson, who passed away in 2009, was first accused of child molestation in 1993 when the Los Angeles Police Department investigated claims that he molested 13-year-old Jordan Chandler. Although the case was dropped after Jackson settled for $23 million, the allegations resurfaced in 2003 when Jackson was charged again with child molestation.

In 2005, Jackson then faced trial over accusations made by Gavin Arvizo, who claimed Jackson had given him and his brother alcohol, showed them pornography, and masturbated in front of them. Jackson was acquitted of all charges in June 2005, but the intense scrutiny and public fallout took a toll on the artist.

Following the trial, Jackson withdrew from major performances, but in 2009 he announced a comeback tour, This Is It. However, his health deteriorated, hindering rehearsal sessions. Three weeks before the tour was set to begin, Jackson died of a drug overdose.

Whitfield reflected on Jackson’s final days, acknowledging that the singer was under immense pressure. “He was definitely stressed out. And stress kills,” Whitfield said, adding that he often wondered if Jackson’s death was deliberate but ultimately believes it was a combination of external pressures and stress.

“There were so many people who wanted to be near him and so many who wanted something from him. That can be overwhelming,” he explained. “I certainly believe the level of stress he was going through on a personal and business level played a part.”

Despite the controversies surrounding Jackson’s life, Whitfield said he remembers him with pride, knowing that he witnessed the greatness of one of the most influential performers in music history.