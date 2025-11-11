Michael Jackson’s daughter says she has a hole in her nose from drug use

Paris Jackson is opening up about one of the lasting consequences of her past drug use, revealing that she still lives with a hole in her nose from that period of her life.

The singer and daughter of Michael Jackson shared the update over the weekend, explaining on social media that she has a perforated septum — a hole in the cartilage that separates the nostrils. She didn’t sugarcoat the cause.

She told fans it’s exactly “what you think it’s from … Don’t do drugs kids.”

Paris, now 27, said the damage happened when she was around 20 years old, during a period of heavy drug use. The hole is large enough that she can thread a piece of spaghetti from one nostril to the other. Despite the discomfort, she says she isn’t planning to get surgery because recovery would require medication she’s determined to avoid.

“I don’t want to f*** with that,” she said, referring to painkillers.

Earlier this year, Paris shared that she had reached five years of sobriety, marking a major milestone in her ongoing recovery.