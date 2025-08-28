Michael Jackson’s son Prince engaged to girlfriend of eight years

Prince Jackson, the eldest son of the late Michael Jackson, is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, shared the happy news on Instagram. Prince, 28, expressed his excitement about their future together, saying they’ve made “incredible memories” over the years.

He reflected on their shared experiences, including traveling the world and graduating from Loyola Marymount University.

In the announcement post, Prince included a sweet photo of the couple kissing as Molly showed off her engagement ring.

Additional photos captured moments from their relationship, like hiking, kayaking, and graduation.

Prince first introduced Molly to his followers back in 2018, celebrating their one-year anniversary. Now, he’s looking forward to their next chapter together, writing, “I love you babs.”