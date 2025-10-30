Michelle Obama Explains Why She Didn’t Wear Braids in the White House

Former First Lady Michelle Obama revealed why she chose not to wear braids during her years in the White House and how embracing her natural hair today represents freedom, confidence, and self-expression.

Nearly ten years after leaving Washington, Obama is reflecting on her personal growth in her new book, The Look, coming out on November 4. The coffee table book highlights her evolving relationship with fashion, beauty, and identity through photos and stories from different stages of her life.

Now 61, Obama says she finally feels free to make choices solely for herself. “This is the first time in my life when every decision I make is for me,” she told People. One of those choices includes returning to her favorite childhood hairstyle — braids.

“It’s freedom,” she said. Braids let her swim, play tennis, and enjoy life without worrying about her hair. Growing up on Chicago’s South Side, she saw protective styles like braids as both practical and empowering. In The Look, she revisits those early experiences through personal photos and memories.

But during her time as First Lady, Obama admits she avoided wearing braids in public. “I wasn’t sure whether the country was ready for it,” she explained. The CROWN Act, which protects against hair-based discrimination, hadn’t been passed yet, and she didn’t want her hairstyle to overshadow her role.

That mindset shifted in 2022 when she wore braids to the official unveiling of her and Barack Obama’s portraits. “I wanted to send a message,” she said. “This too is an appropriate and beautiful way to wear your hair.”

Her hairstylists, Yene Damtew and Njeri Radway, share that sentiment. Damtew said Obama’s choice to embrace her natural look celebrates identity and self-love. Radway, who has braided her hair for years, called it a shared moment of pride.

For Obama, that expression is deeply personal. “This is what we understand about our hair, as women of color, that the way our hair naturally grows out of our head, is beautiful,” she said. “And if I want to wear it straight, if I want bangs, if I want braids, if I want them up, if I want to add a little color to it, let that be my business. Nothing is inappropriate.”

Her new book, The Look, is available for pre-order on Amazon