Michelle Obama has revealed her husband Barack’s brutal three words after her mom passed away

Michelle Obama has revealed her husband Barack’s brutal three words after her mom Marian Robinson, passed away at age 86 in May 2024.

During Wednesday’s episode of the former first lady and her brother Craig Robinson’s “IMO” podcast, Michelle recalled a conversation she had with the 44th president of the US.

She said her husband told her ‘You’re next up’ after her mother died.

‘I guess if anything, with mom’s loss, I think that – thank God you’re my big brother and I have a husband who’s older,’ she said.

‘Barack was saying, you know, “Well, you’re next up.” And I was like, “I’m not really ready to be next up,” I told him, “You’re next up and Craig is next up.” I delegate that power to you.’

Robinson died at age 86 in May of last year, Michelle confirmed on social media at the time. Their father, Fraser C Robinson, died in 1991 at age 55.

‘That’s really when you become an adult, is when your parents are not in that spot of managing and maintaining,’ she continued on Wednesday’s podcast.

‘But that’s going to happen at some point where each of us, in our own lives, we become the parent, we become the convener, we become the glue.’

The brother and sister duo admitted on the show that the positions were ‘big shoes to fill’ after losing both of their parents.

‘It’s a major shift in your life,’ Michelle continued. ‘I don’t care how old you get. Mom and dad are mom and dad. Even when I was taking care of mom, I still gotta listen to her. I can sort of boss her around but in the end, she’s my mother.’

‘There’s a comfort level in that, knowing that no matter how wise or experienced I am in the world, mom always knew more.’

Her candid discussion regarding their mother’s death came as Michelle revealed she had began going to therapy to help transition into the ‘next phase’ of her life.