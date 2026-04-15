BREAKING: Michelle Obama Says America Is Living Through Its “Janky Era” Under Trump



Michelle Obama isn’t holding back. Speaking candidly on a recent podcast appearance, the former First Lady described the current state of the country as a “very janky version” of America, making clear she sees the Trump administration as a low point for the nation





But she didn’t stop there.



Obama went on to express that she is genuinely encouraged by how the American people are pushing back. She said she is “really digging how people are responding to this administration,” a nod to the growing wave of resistance, protests, and civic engagement sweeping the country since Trump returned to office.





The comments landed immediately on CNN’s NewsNight, where host Abby Phillip used them as a launching pad to highlight what she called a “short memory” among conservative critics piling on Obama. Phillip rolled a montage of Trump himself making deeply negative statements about America, noting the irony of MAGA voices attacking Michelle for doing far less.





Conservative podcaster Emily Austin attempted to muddy the waters by pivoting to unrelated grievances, but Phillip shut it down, making clear Obama was talking about Americans exercising their constitutional right to protest, not anything sinister.





Former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews offered perhaps the most telling response of the night, saying she found Obama’s message to be “incredibly hopeful,” a recognition that America has always had the ability to course correct.



Michelle Obama clearly believes it still does.- Really American