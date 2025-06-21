Michelle Obama shades Barack Obama, says she’s relieved she didn’t have a son, as he might have turned out like her husband

Michelle Obama has thrown a jab at her husband during her recent interview on her podcast which has got social media in a frenzy.

On the latest episode of her podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, the former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama made a lighthearted remark about her husband, former President Barack Obama.

The remarks came during a conversation with her brother, Craig Robinson, and guest, radio host Angie Martinez.

While discussing societal views on masculinity and the challenges of raising boys, Michelle Obama expressed relief at not having a son, suggesting he might have turned out like her husband.

The comment came during a broader discussion about parenting and societal expectations. During the show, Angie Martinez remarked that the Obamas “should’ve threw a boy in the mix,” to which Michelle responded, “I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy.”

“Because he would’ve been a Barack Obama,” she continued. The quip was met with laughter.