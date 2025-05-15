Michelle Obama shares hilarious bedtime battle with Obama over the thermostat

Michelle Obama, got real about married life with former U.S. president, Barack Obama during a recent chat on the Good Hang podcast with Amy Poehler — and yes, the thermostat is a recurring battlefield.

“Sometimes I get in bed and I’m freezing. Other times, it’s like, ‘Oh my God, take my skin off,’” she said, explaining how their nighttime routines clash.

According to Page Six, the former U.S. First Lady, 61, said Barack is “always cold” and she’s constantly asking if he touched the thermostat.

“Sometimes I wake up hot and I’ll wake him up like, ‘You touched it, didn’t you?’ He’s scared of the thermostat now.”

Michelle prefers “cool sheets” and a 68-degree room, while her husband, a self-proclaimed night owl — gets told to “just put on some socks.”

She also shared their evening ritual: dinner by 6:30 p.m., catch-up chats, and lights out by 8 p.m.

“My head hits the pillow and I’m out. No sleep aid needed — just the pillow.”

Michelle joked that while she can tease Barack, the same doesn’t fly in reverse. But she, Malia, and Sasha keep the teasing lighthearted:

“When I tease you, it’s like a love tap.”

No drama, just real-life love — and a little heat.