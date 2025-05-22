Middle School Principal From Delaware Admits to Raping Student Under 16 For Years

Tasha Purnell, a 44-year-old former middle school principal in Wilmington, Delaware, has pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree rape and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Her plea was entered Monday in Superior Court following a lengthy investigation into the repeated assault of a minor under the age of 16. The investigation was conducted by the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit, according to the state’s Department of Justice.

According to Local 12, Purnell’s crimes occurred between 2010 and 2014, when she was a teacher at Stanton Middle School. She later became principal at A.I. Middle School in 2020, a role she held until she was suspended and ultimately fired in September 2024. Authorities said they do not believe there are additional victims in this case.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings condemned the abuse in a statement, calling it “heinous” and “absolutely unthinkable” when committed by someone entrusted to guide and protect children. She praised the work of prosecutors and state police and promised Purnell would face full accountability under the law.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped 16 other felony sexual offense charges and will recommend a maximum prison sentence of eight years—though the charges could have carried a sentence ranging from six to 75 years. Purnell’s sentencing is scheduled for August.

Public records show that Purnell continued receiving her salary after being placed on leave in September 2023 when the investigation began. Neither parents nor school staff were notified of the probe or her indictment in August 2024 until it was reported two months later by WHYY, as first noted by PEOPLE.

After her plea, a judge revoked her bond and ordered her held at the Delores J. Baylor Correctional Center pending sentencing.