Migrants Leaving Gambia Die in Boat Tragedy as Baby Survives



At least 12 people have died after a wooden boat carrying more than 200 migrants departed from the Gambian coast and reached the shores of Joal in Senegal in the early hours of today.





The boat was heading towards the Canary Islands in Spain and came ashore in distress after several days at sea. Most of those on board were foreign nationals, along with two Senegalese. Authorities said 18 women and a six month old baby were among the survivors, all in a state of severe exhaustion.





The incident occurred in Joal, a coastal town on Senegal’s Petite Côte, a stretch of shoreline south of Dakar. Senegalese security forces, including the gendarmerie (the country’s national military police), secured the area and assisted the survivors, while the bodies of 12 victims were recovered.





An investigation has been opened to determine the exact circumstances of the tragedy and to identify those who organised the illegal journey.