I AM YEARNING FOR DEVELOPMENT IN MY HOME VILLAGE – MPOSHA



March 06-2026



Munali United Party for National Development (UPND) Area Member of Parliament Mike Mposha has explained his decision to shift from Munali to contest in the newly created Malambo East Constituency in Eastern Province, saying the move is motivated by his strong desire to bring development to his home village.





Mposha said it has always been his personal aspiration to deliver meaningful and sustainable development to his rural community, noting that his decision to contest in the area is driven by a deep commitment to uplift the lives of his people.





Speaking during an engagement meeting with political stakeholders in Chimdima and Msoro Central Wards, Mposha stated that many rural communities continue to face serious developmental challenges that require deliberate and focused leadership.





He explained that his home area is yearning for basic development such as access to clean and safe drinking water, improved road infrastructure and other essential social services that can significantly improve the quality of life for residents.





Mposha, who also serves as Minister of Green Economy and Environment, emphasized that rural development is a critical pillar of Zambia’s national development agenda and must be prioritized to ensure that no community is left behind.





He further expressed gratitude to the government for successfully passing Bill 7 into law, describing the reform as progressive because it has facilitated the creation and delimitation of new constituencies in order to promote equality and effective representation in Parliament.





According to Mposha, the delimitation process will help enhance service delivery by enabling Members of Parliament to effectively attend to the needs of smaller and more manageable constituencies.





He also commended the current Area Member of Parliament Peter Simon Phiri for the prudent and swift utilization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), noting that the initiative has played a significant role in delivering development projects despite the constituency being vast.





Mposha added that the CDF has become a powerful instrument for grassroot development as it empowers communities to identify and implement projects that directly address their local needs.





Meanwhile, he challenged residents in the constituency to continue supporting the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, whose administration has introduced transformative policies aimed at improving the livelihoods of citizens across the country





He cited key government initiatives such as Free Education and the School Feeding Programme, stating that the policies are designed to expand access to education, reduce poverty and create a strong foundation for Zambia’s sustainable economic development.





Mposha further encouraged parents across the constituency to take advantage of these opportunities by ensuring that all school-going children are enrolled in school so that they can fully benefit from the government’s education reforms.



© UPND MEDIA TEAM