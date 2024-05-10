Miles please don’t remove yourself as Surity for Kambwili – UKWA MP begs Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa



TRUE STORY TODAY AT 9AM

UKWA MP phones: Miles please don’t remove yourself as Surity for Kambwili (CK). Be humane and a brother as we are one family.

ME: I volunteered on my own and been his Surity on the case for close to 2 years now because he is a brother. It is however now affecting my local and international parliamentary duties as I get summoned to appear in person by the Judge each time he does not show up.

UKWA MP: Noo have empathy for him and just sacrifice yourself for him.

ME: Where are you Honourable?

UKWA MP: Long acres area.

ME: oh that is great as where you are is near the Ridgeway magistrates courts where we are. Please come through so that when I remove myself as surity, then you can replace me.

UKWA MP: aaahhhh; No no no no no! Me I can’t !

(Lol)