Miles please don’t remove yourself as Surity for Kambwili – UKWA MP begs Miles Sampa

By Miles Sampa
TRUE STORY TODAY AT 9AM
UKWA MP phones: Miles please don’t remove yourself as Surity for Kambwili (CK). Be humane and a brother as we are one family.
ME: I volunteered on my own and been his Surity on the case for close to 2 years now because he is a brother. It is however now affecting my local and international parliamentary duties as I get summoned to appear in person by the Judge each time he does not show up.
UKWA MP: Noo have empathy for him and just sacrifice yourself for him.
ME: Where are you Honourable?
UKWA MP: Long acres area.
ME: oh that is great as where you are is near the Ridgeway magistrates courts where we are. Please come through so that when I remove myself as surity, then you can replace me.
UKWA MP: aaahhhh; No no no no no! Me I can’t !
(Lol)