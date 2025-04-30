Miles Sampa appoints Raphael Nakachinda as  PF   Secretary General

Raphael Nakachinda appointed Secretary General of Miles Sampa led PF. He is now Secretary of the two factions of Lungu and Miles.

30.04.2025



Dear all PF Members, the Press & the General public,



Following various internal party consultations and in accordance with powers vested in me under article 61 of the Patriotic Front (PF) constitution, I wish to announce my appointment of Hon Raphael Nakachinda as the Secretary General (SG) of the party with immediate effect.



Yours Truely,

Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President of the Patriotic Front (PF)