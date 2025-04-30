Miles Sampa appoints Raphael Nakachinda as  PF   Secretary General

Raphael Nakachinda appointed Secretary General of Miles Sampa led PF. He is now Secretary of the two factions of Lungu and Miles.
Dear all PF Members, the Press & the General public,
Following various internal party consultations and in accordance with powers vested in me under article 61 of the Patriotic Front (PF) constitution, I wish to announce my appointment of Hon Raphael Nakachinda as the Secretary General (SG) of the party with immediate effect.
Yours Truely,
Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP
President of the Patriotic Front (PF)
This drama is able to heal someone with high blood pressure or some one who is about to be deptessed.It is very laughable actually.
Ukubuta (playing house)!
Wow, it is never ending. If Miles Sampa PF faction appoints Raphael Nakacinda as PF Secretary General, how does it work because Raphael Nakacinda is Edgar Lungu PF faction Secretary General already. Two PF Presidents with one and the same SG. Meanwhile there is Chabinga PF faction.