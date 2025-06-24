MILES SAMPA BANNED BY PF FROM VIEWING LUNGU’S BODY AND ATTENDING BURIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA

The Patriotic Front (PF) has reportedly banned Lusaka Mayor and PF faction leader Miles Sampa from participating in both the body viewing and burial ceremony of the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, taking place today in Johannesburg, South Africa.







Party insiders say Sampa has been explicitly barred from accessing the graveyard where the burial will occur, with instructions allegedly issued by senior PF figures overseeing funeral arrangements.





The decision reflects deep-seated divisions within the party, where Sampa’s disputed leadership and public clashes with other PF factions have been a source of ongoing tension.





The burial, which is being held under tight security and strict access control, has already drawn criticism due to the exclusion of President Hakainde Hichilema and ordinary Zambians who traveled to South Africa. Reports indicate that only close family and a few selected PF officials will be allowed near the gravesite.





This latest development adds further controversy to an already politically charged funeral, with critics accusing the PF of turning a national mourning event into a partisan affair.





Former President Lungu passed away on June 5, 2025, and is being laid to rest today at a private cemetery in Fallsway, Johannesburg.