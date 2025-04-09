Miles Sampa camps at Registrar of Societies for update of PF register

08.04.2025



Today I am camped at the Registrar of Societies at the Ministry of Home Affairs until they do their mandatory work they refusing to do. We wrote to them 2 weeks ago attaching a High Court Judgment which Ordered that Miles Sampa is the Secretary General of the PF replacing Morgan Ngona that had been (& remains) fired as the Secretary General of the PF .





They stamped our letter received and that was it. No reply and no feedback whatsoever. So today have come in person but the Registrar has run into a meeting since 9am and I am being told he will be in the same meeting until 4pm. So I am waiting for him outside his hoffice until 4pm when he finishes his meeting.





It’s a simple Adminstrative matter that all he needs to do is indicate in his records even with ball pen that the current PF SG is Miles Sampa otherwise he is or will be committing contempt (disobeying) of courts. By the way the SG position under the PF constitution (depositsited with the Registrar) is not electable but appointed by the President of the party. In short He or She is an employee of the party on a full time paid up job. It therefore means the Registrar is deliberatley not updating his records that we have fired one of the party employees.





Civil Servants under this UPND government are being misled to think and act as though they are above the Law or above the Court rulings. They are forgettingt when the same Law visits them one day; the politicians (HH & Jack Mwiimbu) misleading them will not be there.





Someone please bring me lunch of a cob of maize and nshaba plus manzi (Vatra 2 little bottle).



I am at the Registrar of Societies Hoffice & will sleep here until the Registrar does the job he is paid for in the public hoffice he holds.





Zikomo 🙏🏼



Miles Bwalya Sampa, MP

President & Secretary General

Patriotic Front