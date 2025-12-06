Miles Sampa can’t be trusted, that’s why I don’t talk to him – Davies Mwila

FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says he cannot be friends with Boba TV boss Miles Sampa because the Matero lawmaker sold the party to the UPND.

Appearing on Diamond TV last night, Mwila said he could not even remember the last time he spoke to Sampa.

“It hurts me; that’s why I can’t be friends with Miles Sampa, because he sold the party to the UPND. After Lungu announced his return from politics in 2023, Miles went ahead and sold the party. He betrayed us,” he said.

“The reason we are convinced that the UPND had a hand in this is because there were 200 police officers deployed to protect Miles Sampa and his people. When Sampa chickened out, the party was handed over to Chabinga. So it’s the UPND.”

Mwila stated that the person to blame for the current confusion in the party was not Sampa alone but also Given Lubinda.

“We delayed conducting the general conference in 2023 because Given Lubinda did not express interest in contesting the presidency. He delayed the conference, which led to the chaos of Miles taking up the leadership,” he said.

The former PF boss also alleged that Lubinda was still trying to delay this year’s general conference for his own benefit.

“At the rate we are moving, he is not doing the right thing for the party. Lubinda wants to be president, so he is delaying because he has no support. Where can he even get the votes? He is not popular within the party,” lamented Mwila.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, December 6, 2025 S