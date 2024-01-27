Miles Sampa has just been taken advantage of to cause confusion in PF because of his mental condition-Nakacinda

WE do not consider Matero Constituency Member of Parliament Miles Sampa as our enemy because we understand that he is just being used by an invisible hand to cause confusion in the party due to his mental condition, opposition Patriotic front (PF) Secretary General Raphael Nakachinda has said.

And Mr. Nakacinda has claimed that the former ruling party (PF) would bounce back in power in 2026 because the Zambian people were missing it.

Mr. Nakachinda told The Scoop that as the party, they did not have a grudge against Mr. Sampa for allegedly being sponsored to cause confusion in the former ruling party.

“We do not consider Sampa as an enemy because of the funded confusion that the party is experiencing.

He (Sampa) is just someone who has been taken advantage of because he is not well mentally. He has been taken advantage of because of his condition,” Mr Nakachinda said.

Mr. Nakacinda further claimed that the agenda of PF to come back to power was the aspiration of the Zambian people.

“Coming back to power is an agenda that will be actualised in 2026.And some sections of society have personalised the coming back to power of the PF to Edgar Lungu. It is not former president Edgar Lungu to come back to power but the PF,” he said.

He further stated that the funded confusion would not sway the PF from rebranding and doing what was best for Zambians.

But when contacted for a comment, Mr. Sampa said he could not make a statement as he was busy.

“I am busy at the moment. I will make a statement to react to Nakacinda’s remarks later because right now, I am with the people,” Mr Sampa said before cutting his line.

Meanwhile, Chief Chipepo of the Tonga people has advised former republican president Edgar Lungu to completely retire from active politics and reclaim statesmanship.

Chief Chipepo said Mr. Lungu was better off enjoying the statesmanship status than being regarded as opposition political party leader.

The traditional leader stated that it was going to earn the former head of state so much peace being in the background rather than in active politics.- The Scoop Newspaper