MILES SAMPA ORDERED TO PAY LEGAL COSTS IN MVUNGA DEFAMATION CASE



Matero Member of Parliament Miles Sampa has been ordered to pay legal costs in a matter in which he is being sued by former Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor, Dr. Chris Mvunga.





The High Court ruled that Sampa was properly served with a demand letter through WhatsApp after he allegedly refused to accept physical court documents. In her ruling, High Court Judge Elita Mwikisa found that there was no procedural irregularity in the issuance or service of the originating process.





“In view of the foregoing, I find that there was no procedural irregularity in the issuance or service of the originating process,” Judge Mwikisa stated.





Dr. Mvunga commenced legal action against Sampa following claims made on the lawmaker’s Facebook page alleging that the former central bank chief printed money during his tenure under the Patriotic Front (PF) administration.





Sampa had asked the court to dismiss the case, arguing that he had not been properly served with the demand letter and that the proceedings were therefore irregular. However, the court rejected the application and upheld the validity of the service effected via WhatsApp.





Dr. Mvunga is being represented by Dickson Jere & Associates, while Mr. Sampa is represented by Iven Levi Legal Practitioners.