Miles Sampa PF faction President has expelled Kantanshi Hon. Anthony Mumba MP from PF

PF DRAMA: Now, Miles expells Anthony Mumba

In the continuing drama featuring an all-villain PF cast, matero member of parliament Miles Sampa has expelled fellow lawmaker Anthony Mumba of Kantanshi Constituency.

According to a letter which Sampa has signed off as party president, Mumba has been ejected from the party for issuing disparaging remarks to both current and former party leaders.

Sampa stated that such statements from Mumba had brought the party into perpetual public idiom and disrepute.

“Consequently, and to curb disunity catalyst in the party, I formerly notify you that you have been with immediate effect been expelled as member of the Patriotic Front due to your continued indiscipline and gross misconduct in the party,” the letter reads in party.

Mumba’s expulsion comes in the wake of his advice to 2026 Tonse Alliance presidential candidate Edgar Lungu who the Constitutional Court declared in ineligible to contest any presidential election having been voted and sworn in twice.

Since losing power in 2021, the PF’s internal power struggle has been a never-ending soap opera, keeping Zambians entertained more than Zambezi Magic televised local telenovelas, Zuba and Mpali combined.

With eight candidates vying for the party’s top spot, each having paid a whopping K200,000 nomination fee, one would think the elective conference would be a priority.

But the party’s leadership is still up in the air, with Miles Sampa, Edgar Lungu, and Robert Chabinga all acting as presidents of the party.

The drama has been unfolding rapidly, with Sampa being expelled from the party by the Central Committee, citing his disregard for party protocol. But Sampa hasn’t taken the expulsion lying down, dismissing the decision as baseless and continuing to act as party president.

Meanwhile, Chabinga has been making moves, expelling top party officials, including Lungu

Kalemba