MILES SAMPA RESTRAINED BY COURT OF APPEAL FROM INTERFERING WITH PF RECORDS AT THE REGISTRAR OF SOCIETIES





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Bwalya Sampa, has been restrained by the Court of Appeal of Zambia from interfering with the role and functions of Morgan Ng’ona as Secretary General of the Patriotic Front (PF).





The interim injunction, signed on March 19, 2026, and shared with Sun FM TV News, also prohibits Sampa from altering official records at the Registrar of Societies relating to PF office bearers, pending the determination of Ng’ona’s appeal.





Legal representatives for Ng’ona, Messrs. Kayula & Associates, filed the application, citing potential disruption to party operations.





April 14, 2026, has been set as the date for the full court to hear the inter partes application for the injunction.



A penal notice included in the order warns that any breach could result in contempt of court and imprisonment.





Ng’ona, suing in his capacity as PF Secretary General, argued that Sampa’s actions interfered with his official duties and could compromise the party’s records.



This latest injunction comes amid ongoing internal disputes within the Patriotic Front, with both factions awaiting the March 27 judgment by the Kabwe High Court, which previously restrained the holding of the PF convention.

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