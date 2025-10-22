⬆️ THE CANDIDATES | Miles Sampa: The Loud Man Trying to Reclaim a Party He Broke





The man behind the megaphone is no stranger to noise. Miles Sampa has built an entire political identity around disruption, visibility, and unpredictability. Yesterday, he rode through the dusty streets of Lusaka, standing through the roof of a black Range Rover, urging citizens to register to vote. It was vintage Sampa, dramatic, populist, and polarising. The kind of performance that stirs order and unsettles the establishment.





In Zambia’s political theatre, few figures command as much curiosity as Sampa. He thrives on controversy, feeds on chaos, and yet keeps returning to the centre of the script. Once a trusted ally of the late President Michael Sata, he has since fought, lost, and reclaimed power within the Patriotic Front more times than most politicians change campaign slogans.





His relationship with the party is both intimate and adversarial, like a man who burns a house only to insist he is the rightful heir to its ashes.



The PF presidency he grabbed in 2023 remains his greatest gamble. Declaring himself party leader after a disputed convention, Sampa forced the PF into a constitutional crisis that crippled its legitimacy for months.





His actions split the party and allowed rival Robert Chabinga to seize control of PF’s registration documents at the Registrar of Societies, effectively locking Sampa out of his own creation. What was meant to be a coronation turned into an implosion.





Yet, he refuses to fade. In August this year, he petitioned the High Court to nullify his own 2023 election to pave the way for a new, inclusive convention. Two months later, he has announced his intention to contest again, this time promising to unite a party he had fractured. To his critics, it is another contradiction. To his followers, it is resilience.





Sampa’s political journey has always been one of reinvention. From Deputy Minister of Finance to Mayor of Lusaka, and back to Matero Constituency as MP, he has navigated the corridors of power with the agility of a survivor.





His public persona, loud, theatrical, sometimes erratic, hides a tactical mind that understands Zambia’s emotional pulse. He speaks directly to frustration, poverty, and the street-level anger that formal politicians rarely touch.





But can he convert noise into structure? Can a man who once divided the PF now convince its rank and file to hand him the presidency again? Many within the base still see him as the architect of the party’s internal chaos, the man who handed its legal control to outsiders and weakened its moral claim to leadership.





Others quietly admit he remains the only PF figure with grassroots energy and urban appeal.



As the PF heads toward its long-awaited convention, Sampa faces the same question that has followed him for a decade. Is he the future of Zambia’s largest opposition party, or its final act? His campaign is built on visibility, his confidence on spectacle, his appeal on defiance.





But in politics, noise does not always translate to numbers.



The next few weeks will tell whether Miles Sampa is staging a comeback or rehearsing a farewell.





Next in “The Candidates”: The populists, the pragmatists, and the dark horses shaping Zambia’s 2026 race.



© The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu



