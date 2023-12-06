Miles Sampa’s Expulsion Letters Are Illegal And A Nullity, Ignore Them- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

MILES SAMPA’S EXPULSION LETTERS ARE ILLEGAL AND A NULLITY, IGNORE THEM-AMB.MWAMBA

Lusaka- Wednesday, 6th December 2023

We have noted the purported letters of disciplinary action that were issued by a Mr. Morgan Ngona against certain Patriotic Front members of parliament.

We must state that we have active matters in the Lusaka High Court and Lusaka Magistrate Court, and these actions being carried out with impunity by Miles Sampa violate the sanctity and integrity of the courts of law.

We advise that Sampa’s letters and action must be treated as part of a case of typical forgery we have repeatedly complained about to the Police and the courts of law.

We have demonstrated that Miles Sampa or his appointed officials have no authority, mandate, or powers to suspend or expel anyone in the Patriotic Front. Further he has no mandate to carry out political activities in the name of the Patriotic Front.

It is on record that Mr. Sampa was a suspended official at the time he held an illegal conference, a further aggravated action that earned him an expulsion from the Patriotc Front Party.

The action was illegal, and therefore, all subsequent actions Sampa and his so-called Secretary General, are engaged in, remain a nullity, and must be treated so.

We have also noted that Sampa’s activities are supported and orchestrated by the State to attempt to recognise and legitimise Sampa as PF President through the actions of offices of the Registrar of Societies, the National Assembly and the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

These activities are a broader attack on Democracy and the rule of law.

We have witnessed the State at the forefront of promoting lawlessness.

Such actions remain totally illegal and are an abrogation of the Republican Constitution and the Rule of Law.

We urge our members of the Party to remain unmoved by these illegal attacks against the Party and its senior leaders and therefore ignore Sampa’s letters.

Issued by;

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT