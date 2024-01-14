Miles Sampa’s PF Central Committee Resolution For lts Meeting held on Sat 13th Jan 2024

Press Statement/Patriotic Front Central Committee.

Resolution For lts Meeting held on Sat 13th Jan 2024.

Lusaka 13 January, 2024.

The central committee of the patriotic front convened to deliberate on a number of pertinent issues affecting the party.

The meeting was chaired by the party president Hon Miles Sampa. In his opening remarks president Sampa;

– Appealed to members to work hard and sacrifice for the party as politics is service to the people.

-Strongly condemned violence in all forms regardless of who in involved.

-Appealed to all members to be civil in their language and desist from insults at all times. – Stated that there will be no other general conference until after five years.

1. PROVINCIAL REPORTS

-Reports of good progress in the rebranding process was given and Provincial leaders were encouraged to continue building loyal, non violent and unspoiled structures.

-Names to lead the five remaining provinces were availed to be scrutinized for possible approval.

-The door remains open to old and new members who wish to be part of the rebranded PF.

-Provincial leaders were encouraged to immediately start identifying aspiring candidates at all levels.

-Current sitting MPS, Mayors /chairpersons and councilors should commit themselves to the Provincial leadership to avoid being replaced.

2. APPOINTMENTS

– Hon Lazarus Chota was confirmed Deputy National Chairman

– ⁠Hon Jonathan Daka the Chadiza MP & deputy Chief Whip was appointed Chairman for Mobilization

– ⁠Hon John Kufuna: Chairman of Defense and security

– Mr Dennis Kanyakula: Chairman Commerce, Trade and Industry

– ⁠Ms Hazel Kapeta : Chairperson of Information and publicity

3. CONFIRMATION OF APPOINTMENTS

Provincial Chairpersons

– North western: Emmanuel C Meleki

– ⁠Northern: Ms Petronela Nkumbula

– ⁠ Muchinga: Ms Mable Nachalwe

– ⁠Southern: Likonge Clement

– ⁠ Central : Chama Jerry

4. WARD BYELECTIONS CAMPAIGN MANAGERS

– Milenge and Mwansabombwe: Hon Kufuna

– ⁠Buntungwa Mufulira..Hon Anthony Mumba

– ⁠Itapa ,chinsali : Ms Mable Nachalwe

5. DISCIPLINARY ACTION

The central committee resolved that the 9 members of parliament remain expelled as matters where before the courts of law.

Further, decisions were made to expel Nkandu Luo and Sturdy Mwale as letters for them to exculpate themselves for their misconduct where written to them of which they ignored. Hence their immediate expulsion from the party.

6. PARTY ACTIVITIES

The central committee resolved to kick start party activities in all provinces as a way of continuous mobilization in order to grow the party and rebuild confidence in its members.

The call for the party to take seriously the ongoing nrc and voter registration exercises was made.

Issued by;

Hazel Kapeta

Information & Media Chairperson