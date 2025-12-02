MILES SAMPA’S RESIGNATION AS LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION AN ACT OF COWARDICE





The sudden resignation of Hon. Miles Sampa as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament has sparked national debate, particularly because it comes at a time of heightened political pressure. Many are questioning why he chose to hold onto the position, and enjoy its associated benefits during quieter moments, only to step aside when firm leadership is needed most.





Hon. Sampa has cited his reasons for stepping down, but the timing raises serious concerns about courage, conviction, and responsibility in political leadership. With Bill No. 7 looming large in Parliament, his departure appears less like a principled decision and more like an attempt to avoid accountability at a critical moment. The fear of failing to block the Bill, which his party has heavily politicised, seems to have pushed him to retreat





This episode also exposes a deeper issue within the Patriotic Front (PF): the party’s diminishing capacity to field strong, united, and decisive leaders. If the PF cannot demonstrate cohesion on major national matters, it raises doubts about its readiness to contest the 2026 general elections with a credible presidential candidate.





Instead of fixating on Bill 7 for political gain, the PF would do well to urgently resolve its internal divisions. Only through genuine unity and clarity of purpose can it re-establish itself as a serious political force capable of offering alternative leadership to the Zambian people.



By Thomas Chewe



Ilelanga News. December 2, 2025.