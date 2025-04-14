MILES SAMPA’S UNREALISTIC RELOCATION PlAN: A RECIPE FOR DISASTER



By Timmy



Miles Sampa, the embattled PF president, has been making headlines with his latest proposal to relocate residents of shanty compounds like Chibolya to provinces like Muchinga and Luapula. According to Sampa, his government will provide 10 hectares of land to each family and build high-rise accommodations. However, this plan raises more questions than answers.



Lack of Clarity and Feasibility

Sampa’s proposal lacks specific details on how he intends to implement this massive relocation project. How will he ensure that the relocated residents have access to basic amenities like healthcare, education, and employment opportunities? What measures will be put in place to support the local economies in Muchinga and Luapula to absorb the influx of new residents?





Questionable Motives

Given Sampa’s track record, it’s reasonable to question his motives behind this proposal. During his tenure as Mayor of Lusaka, Sampa had the opportunity to address the needs of the city’s residents, but his performance was marred by controversy and disputes. Is this proposal just another attempt to score political points without a clear plan for implementation?



Ignoring the Root Causes

Sampa’s plan seems to ignore the root causes of urban poverty and the complexities of relocation. Relocating people without addressing the underlying issues of poverty, lack of access to education and job opportunities, and inadequate housing will only push the problem to another location.





A History of Controversy

Sampa’s leadership style and decision-making have been questioned in the past. In 2023, his election as PF president was deemed controversial, and the party was divided over his leadership. The Lusaka High Court has also had to intervene in disputes related to his leadership.



Miles Sampa’s relocation plan is a recipe for disaster. Without a clear plan, adequate resources, and a deep understanding of the complexities involved, this proposal will only lead to more suffering for the people of Chibolya and other shanty compounds. Sampa needs to revisit his proposal and come up with a more realistic and sustainable solution to address the needs of Zambia’s urban poor.





Key Concerns:



– Lack of clarity and feasibility: Sampa’s proposal lacks specific details on implementation and feasibility.

– Questionable motives: Sampa’s track record raises questions about his motives behind this proposal.

– Ignoring root causes: The plan ignores the underlying issues of urban poverty and relocation complexities.

– History of controversy: Sampa’s leadership style and decision-making have been questioned in the past.



WAGON MEDIA