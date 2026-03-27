Military analysts view a land invasion of Iran as “a very difficult and high-risk undertaking.”





Iran maintains a sizable armored force, with an estimated 1,500–2,800 main battle tanks, including T-72S, domestically produced Zulfiqar, and the newer Karrar platform, alongside upgraded legacy systems such as T-54/55 and M60.





In addition, Tehran fields roughly 2,100–5,000 armored vehicles and over 7,000 artillery and rocket systems, forming a dense defensive network designed for sustained ground warfare.





Military analysts warn that any large-scale ground invasion would be highly complex and costly, as Iran’s combination of terrain, manpower, and layered firepower significantly increases the risks of prolonged conflict.