From Cars to the Skies: Wicknell Chivayo’s US$90 Million Private Jet Purchase Sparks Hilarious Speculation

In a flamboyant show of opulence, the extravagant entrepreneur, Wicknell Chivayo, has now joined the exclusive league of Zimbabweans who soar through the skies in their private jets.

Known for shamelessly flaunting his wealth on social media, he recently took to his official Instagram page to proudly unveil his latest acquisition: a luxurious private jet.

With panache and flair, Chivayo shared a series of videos on his Instagram stories, documenting the grand arrival of his private plane in Maseru, Lesotho. Having already splurged on top-of-the-line vehicles, it was only natural for him to elevate his indulgence by purchasing a private jet.

Zimbabweans Weigh In On Wicknell Chivayo’s Private Jet Purchase

Though the exact cost of the jet remained undisclosed, the entertainment and celebrity gossip blog Zimcelebs claimed that the price tag for this lavish possession reached a staggering US$90 million, solidifying Chivayo’s position among the elite jet-setters.

Upon Zimcelebs‘ revelation of Chivayo’s private jet acquisition, Zimbabweans flooded the comments section with their opinions. Some questioned the reported price, believing it to be too high for the type of jet displayed by the flamboyant businessman on his Instagram account.

Let’s take a look at some of the comments below:

mthach_artwork:

Admin why are you lying? 😂 90 million? 😳

big__nash:

Sir W added a private jet to his car collection was enough though.. toti congrats murungu👏.. Ko zve90 minga wazviwana kupi🤔

misslizzy_zw:

Proverbs 23 verse17. Do not let your heart envy sinners but rather fear Yahweh all day long!!!!

elviddo.23j:

😂😂😂😂manje nezi weight rake iroo mazi kgs ake at large iwayo ahazodonhedze ndege yacho at large here ???? Kuri ku primary dai takutoti improper fraction soo jealousdown

real_sir.nick_rsa:

I can see everything, but the last slide looks like it’s photoshopped. I don’t know y’all, juss saying