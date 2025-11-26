MILLIONS FOR A MARCH! MALEMA GRILLS SAPS OVER R368M ‘SHUTDOWN BILL’”





Fireworks erupted as EFF leader Julius Malema demanded answers over the staggering R368 million the SAPS claims to have spent during the party’s nationwide shutdown in March 2023





In a heated exchange, Malema repeatedly pressed officials: “Which one is that? CFO says R368,000… you say R368 million which shutdown is this one that cost R368 million?” His disbelief echoed across the room as he challenged the police to justify the eye-watering amount.





Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane defended the massive expenditure, insisting the police were simply doing their duty: “There was a march in March, called a shutdown. Our responsibility is to protect citizens,” she stated.





But Malema wasn’t buying it, urging SAPS not to “change the story” after earlier figures reportedly didn’t match the final tally.





The revelation that SAPS spent R368 million on a single day of protests has reignited national outrage and Malema says the public deserves the truth.