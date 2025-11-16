MINERS AND EX-MINERS FOR HH 2026 DISMISS CLAIMS OF INCOMING GOVERNMENT CHANGE





By Constance Shilengwe



THE Miners and Ex-Miners for HH 2026 have dismissed remarks by Ms. Mulenga Kampwepwe suggesting that Zambians have already decided to change government in 2026, saying the claims are not backed by any credible statistics.





Director Thomas Mpashi says it is disappointing that Ms. Kampwepwe, who previously spoke against political falsehoods, is now issuing statements that do not reflect the situation on the ground. He has urged Zambians not to be misled by politicians who offer no message of hope but instead promote negativity.





Mr. Mpashi says President Hakainde Hichilema continues to enjoy broad support, adding that even if elections were called today, many citizens would still stand with him.





He further highlights that the Hichilema administration has reopened previously closed mines and recruited thousands of teachers, nurses, doctors, and other essential workers achievements he says past governments struggled to deliver.





Mr. Mpashi has also advised upcoming politicians to build their careers on truth and honesty, stressing that lies and propaganda have never helped any leader.



RoanFM Newsroom