MING’OMBA MINE SET TO BECOME ZAMBIA’S LARGEST COPPER PRODUCER BY APRIL 2026



Copper production at Ming’omba Mine in Chililabombwe, on the Copperbelt, is set to begin by April 2026, with the mine expected to become Zambia’s largest copper producer once fully operational.





Kobold Metals CEO Dr. Kurt House revealed the development during a meeting with President Hakainde Hichilema at State House, expressing confidence that Ming’omba will rank among the biggest copper mines on the African continent.





President Hichilema described the project as a flagship initiative representing the Zambia–USA partnership, noting that it will rejuvenate bilateral relations between Lusaka and Washington, which have spanned many years.





He said when the UPND government took office in 2021, its agenda was to reconstruct the economy, with the mining sector identified as a key driver of economic growth.





The President also called for safe and legal mining practices, stressing the importance of license integrity.





ZCCM-IH Board Chairperson Phesto Musonda hailed the development as world-class, stating that the mine is expected to produce between 400,000 and 500,000 tonnes of high-grade copper annually.





He also confirmed that the employment target is on track, with 671 employees already engaged out of the targeted 700.





Meanwhile, Mines Minister Paul Kabuswe said Zambia is poised to become a global mining powerhouse, with Ming’omba Mine serving as a strategic milestone in the country’s mining resurgence.





Kobold Metals is the primary developer of the Ming’omba Mine project, in a joint venture with ZCCM-IH.



ZNBC