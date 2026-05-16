MINISTER COMMENDS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR DELIVERING ON MEDIA REFORMS



Information and Media Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for making good on his promise to implement media reforms in Zambia.





Mr Mweetwa said the President had enacted the Access to Information Law, a landmark democratic step that strengthens media freedom, and had also overseen the repeal of the law criminalising defamation of the President, which had previously been used against journalists.





Speaking at a farewell dinner held in his honour in Lusaka, Mr Mweetwa urged public media institutions to provide peaceful, balanced, and professional coverage ahead of the August General Elections, and to uphold freedom of expression throughout the campaign period.





Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana said Mr Mweetwa had restored the safety of journalists who had previously been attacked in the line of duty, accelerated the enactment of the Access to Information Law, and overseen the launch of ZANIS TV, which has strengthened Government communication.





The dinner also honoured former Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda, who thanked staff for their work in implementing the reforms.





ZNBC Acting Director General Rueben Kajokoto praised the Minister’s support, particularly the amended ZNBC Act, which is expected to transform the broadcaster and equip it to cover this year’s elections. IBA Director General Webster Malido commended the Government for honouring its pledge not to close any media houses, while Zambia Daily Mail Acting Managing Director Emelda Musonda highlighted his respect for editorial independence. ZAMCOM Executive Director Kennedy Mwila noted his role in transforming the institution.





These developments reflect the broader commitment of President Hichilema’s administration to media reform, transparency, and access to information.