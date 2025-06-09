MINISTER JACK MWIIMBU RISKS GOING TO JAIL WARNS KBF



By Tony Nkhoma

MINISTER of Home Affairs Jack Mwiimbu is not a principled man and must resign or else he will be jailed in future, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya has warned.





In a stern warning, Bwalya wondered what had changed with Mwiimbu for him to support a bill which was more evil than the Bill 10 which did not pass in Parliament.





He reminded Mwiimbu to recall that he had joined in the celebrations at Community House when Bill 10 failed to go through in Parliament.





“Let me remind senior lawyers within UPND [United Party for National Development]. If they still want us to respect them as members of the Bar, the honourable Jack Mwiimbu, State Council, minister of home affairs, there are clips of you when you were in opposition. You were Mwiimbu, fighting for the Zambians when Bill 10 was in the process. You were saying, no, you’re on the side of the people,” Bwalya said.





He wondered why Mwiimbu was now not with the people but instead supporting the suspicious Constitution (Amendment) Bill N0. 7 of 2025 which Zambians had rejected.





Addressing the media in Lusaka Thursday, Bwalya said Mwiimbu was a pretender because he was on record saying the Constitution could not be amended without consultation with the people.