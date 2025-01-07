MINISTER OF COMMERCE, TRADE AND INDUSTRY CONFERS WITH LACALIS ZAMBIA’S MANAGEMENT OVER PLANS TO CLOSE



7th January 2025



Minister of Commerce, Trade, and Industry, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, MP confers with Lactalis Zambia’s management to discuss the company’s decision to close its manufacturing site by March 31ST, 2025.





As part of Government’s commitment to engage private sector on issues that affect business operations, Hon. Chipoka Mulenga, MP, Minister of commerce, Trade and Industry met Lactalis management on 6th January 2025 to confer on recent developments regarding Lactalis operations in Zambia.





Lactalis Zambia (formerly Parmalat) has formally notified the Government of its decision to close its manufacturing site by March 31st, 2025. The decision taken has been motivated by business considerations over the past years, which have been informed by market dynamics, influenced by new players in the milk sector. The decision is, therefore, purely based on competitiveness, following new entrants in the sector. The company has elected to make internal re-organization as part of its changing business model.





Speaking During the meeting with Lactalis management in Lusaka, Hon. Mulenga assured Lactalis of Government’s commitment to maintaining a conducive business environment for private sector to thrive and create wealth and jobs for the Zambian economy.





“Should Lactalis reconsider, its decision, the Government is ready to support them” he said.



The Minister indicated the importance of ensuring a smooth transition so that no employee is affected in a negative way as a result of this decision.



“Therefore, the Ministry and other arms of Government will work with Lactalis Zambia to ensure that this change has minimal impact on the Zambian economy and the employees” the minister assured.



Everness Nankala (Miss)

Principal Public Relations Officer

Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry

7H January, 2025