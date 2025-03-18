MINISTER OF ENERGY DIRECTS ZESCO TO ADHERE TO SEVEN HOURS ELECTRICITY LOAD MANAGEMENT

The Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, has directed ZESCO Limited to strictly adhere to the agreed seven-hour electricity load management schedule across the country to ensure predictability and minimize disruptions to households, businesses, and essential services.

This directive was issued during a high-level meeting convened by the Minister, and attended by all ZESCO directors, ZESCO Board Chairperson, the Director General of the Energy Regulation Board (ERB), and the Rural Electrification Authority (REA).

The meeting focused on addressing public concerns over deviations from the announced load management schedule and reviewing measures to enhance power supply stability. Newly appointed Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary-Electricity, Mr Arnold Simwaba also attended.

“We have listened to the concerns of the public regarding inconsistencies in the load management schedule. ZESCO should ensure strict compliance with the agreed seven-hour schedule and improve communication with consumers regarding any necessary,” said Mr. Chikote.

He warned that a poor work culture in service delivery will not be tolerated.

The Minister further reaffirmed Government’s commitment to long-term solutions that will improve electricity supply, including increased investment in alternative energy sources and infrastructure development.

Mr. Chikote cautioned against political interference in electricity load management, stressing that decisions must be based on technical expertise and the national interest rather than external influences.

He urged ZESCO management to be proactive in their decision-making, ensuring efficiency, transparency, and accountability in addressing the country’s energy challenges.

Furthermore, the Minister directed ZESCO to accelerate efforts to add an additional 1,000MW of power to the national grid by the end of the year, as guided by President Hakainde Hichilema.

He emphasized that achieving this target is critical to improving energy security and supporting Zambia’s growing economy.

As a temporary measure to mitigate the current electricity deficit, Mr. Chikote also advised ZESCO to continue importing electricity from regional partners. While these imports will help stabilize supply in the short term, he stressed that the government remains focused on boosting local power generation for long-term energy security.

The Minister also cautioned ZESCO against switching off power in key security institutions, emphasizing the need to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to facilities critical to national security and public safety.

ZESCO Board Chairperson Vickson N’cube and Managing Director Justin Loongo assured the Minister of ZESCO’s full commitment to adhering to the directive. Mr. Loongo further assured that all new projects under ZESCO will be delivered on time, in line with the company’s goal of improving electricity generation and distribution efficiency.

They reaffirmed the company’s dedication to implementing the agreed load management schedule, improving public communication, and fast-tracking power generation projects as guided by the government.

To further expedite the provision of additional electricity, Mr. Chikote announced that he will soon meet with independent power producers (IPPs) to explore ways to fast-track power generation projects and increase supply to meet the 1,000MW target within the year.

The Minister emphasized that collaboration with the private sector remains key to achieving Zambia’s long-term energy security goals.

