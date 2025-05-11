11th May 2025



PRESS STATEMENT



MINISTER OF ENERGY URGES TRADITIONAL LEADERS TO GIVE UP LAND FOR SOLAR ENERGY INVESTMENT



Minister of Energy, Makozo Chikote, has called on traditional leaders across the country to support the government’s efforts in promoting renewable energy by making land available for the development of solar power plants in their chiefdoms.





Mr. Chikote noted that the construction of solar energy projects presents a timely opportunity to diversify Zambia’s energy sources, reduce the electricity deficit, and unlock socio-economic benefits at the local level. He emphasised that solar plants will not only improve electricity access but also create employment opportunities and foster rural development.





“I urge our esteemed traditional leaders to take advantage of this opportunity by availing land for solar projects. These investments will drive development in their chiefdoms, provide clean energy, and create much-needed jobs—especially for our youth,” said Mr. Chikote.





He reiterated the government’s strong commitment to expanding access to alternative energy sources, which is in line with the broader national energy mix strategy. The Minister added that the government remains focused not only on addressing the electricity shortfall but also on delivering meaningful job creation across the country.



“As part of this agenda, we continue to encourage private sector investment in renewable energy across all provinces. The participation of traditional leaders is key to ensuring that communities benefit directly from these developments,” he said.



Mr. Chikote further reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to meeting the presidential directive to add 1,000 megawatts of electricity to the national grid by 2025.





“In line with President Hakainde Hichilema’s vision, the Ministry of Energy is working tirelessly to meet the 1,000-megawatt target by the end of 2025. This can only be achieved through collaborative efforts involving government, the private sector, and our traditional leadership,” he said.





He concluded by calling on all stakeholders to seize the opportunity to reshape Zambia’s energy future and contribute to sustainable, inclusive development.



Issued by:



Bob Sianjalika



Principal Public Relations Officer.

MINISTRY OF ENERGY