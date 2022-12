MINISTERIAL STATEMENT

ON ATTACKS ON ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICERS IN MPONGWE DISTRICT AND THE DEAD BODIES FOUND IN NGWERERE AREA IN LUSAKA

HONOURABLE JACK J. MWIIMBU, MP

MINISTER OF HOME AFFAIRS AND INTERNAL SECURITY.

December, 2022

MADAM SPEAKER, LET ME THANK YOU FOR GIVING ME THE OPPORTUNITY TO MAKE A MINISTERIAL STATEMENT ON MATTERS OF URGENT PUBLIC IMPORTANCE RAISED BY HONOURABLE JOEL CHIBUYE AND SYDNEY MUSHANGA, MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT FOR ROAN AND BWACHA CONSTITUENCIES RESPECTIVELY. THE STATEMENT RELATES TO ATTACKS ON POLICE OFFICERS IN MPONGWE DISTRICT AND THE DEAD BODIES FOUND IN NGWERERE AREA IN LUSAKA.

MADAM SPEAKER, BRIEF FACTS IN THE MATTER REGARDING ATTACKS ON POLICE OFFICERS IN MPONGWE ARE THAT ON FRIDAY 9TH DECEMBER, 2022, AROUND 04:30 HOURS, MPONGWE POLICE STATION RECEIVED A REPORT OF ASSAULT OCCASIONING ACTUAL BODILY HARM IN WHICH TWO POLICE OFFICERS OF MPONGWE POLICE STATION SUSTAINED MULTIPLE CUTS ON THEIR HEADS, SWOLLEN FACES AND GENERAL BODY PAINS AFTER BEING ASSAULTED BY A KNOWN PERSON AT MPONGWE TRADING AREA. A PLANK AND CEMENT BLOCK ARE ALLEGED TO HAVE BEEN USED TO INFLICT THE INJURIES ON THE OFFICERS. THE REPORT WAS MADE BY A SECURITY OFFICER OF MPONGWE TERMITE SHOP.

MADAM SPEAKER, THE POLICE OFFICERS WERE ATTACKED BY A TRUCK DRIVER OF A VOLVO TRUCK REGISTRATION NUMBER AJD 4464 BELONGING TO GADA FARMS IN CHIBOMBO DISTRICT. THE DRIVER HAD EARLIER REPORTED A CASE OF THEFT FROM MOTOR VEHICLE IN WHICH HE ALLEGED THAT UNKNOWN PEOPLE HAD STOLEN ONE BAG OF FERTILISER FROM HIS TRUCK AND FURTHER INDICATED THAT HE SUSPECTED THAT HIS LORRY MATE WAS INVOLVED. INVESTIGATIONS WERE INSTITUTED AND THE TWO OFFICERS WENT TO WHERE THE TRUCK WAS PARKED IN THE COMPANY OF THE DRIVER. THEY APPREHENDED THE SUSPECT AND STARTED GOING BACK TO THE POLICE STATION LEAVING THE DRIVER AT THE TRUCK.

MADAM SPEAKER, WHILE THE POLICE OFFICERS WERE WALKING BACK TO THE STATION WITH THE SUSPECT, THE DRIVER WHO WAS SEEMINGLY DRUNK APPEARED ARMED WITH A PLANK AND HIT ONE OF THE OFFICERS ON THE HEAD. WHEN THE OTHER OFFICER TRIED TO INTERVENE, HE WAS EQUALLY HIT ON THE HEAD WITH THE PLANK. THE SUSPECT WHO WAS APPREHENDED RAN AWAY AND WITNESSED THE ORDEAL FROM A DISTANCE WHILE A SECURITY OFFICER WHO ALSO SAW WHAT HAD HAPPENED RUSHED TO THE POLICE STATION AND REPORTED THE MATTER. THE DRIVER WAS LATER APPREHENDED BY OTHER OFFICERS AND IS IN POLICE CUSTODY.

THE TWO INJURED OFFICERS WERE RUSHED TO MPONGWE MISSION HOSPITAL WHERE THEY WERE ADMITTED BEFORE BEING TRANSFERRED TO ROAN HOSPITAL IN LUANSHYA AS THEIR CONDITIONS WERE DESCRIBED AS SERIOUS.

MADAM SPEAKER, LATER IN THE DAY, ONE OF THE OFFICERS DIED DUE TO INJURIES WHILST ADMITTED TO THE INTENSIVE CARE UNIT AT ROAN HOSPITAL. A POSTMORTEM EXAMINATION HAS SINCE BEEN CONDUCTED ON THE BODY AND RESULTS ARE BEING AWAITED. THE OTHER OFFICER HAS BEEN REFERRED TO NDOLA TEACHING HOSPITAL. HIS CONDITION IS STILL SERIOUS. INVESTIGATIONS ARE INTENSIVELY ONGOING.

I OFFER PROFOUND SYMPATHY TO THE FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF THE DECEASED ON BEHALF OF GOVERNMENT AND INDEED ON MY OWN BEHALF. I ALSO WISH THE OFFICER IN HOSPITAL A SPEEDY RECOVERY.

MADAM SPEAKER, IT’S SICKENING TO SEE CONTINUOUS ATTACKS ON POLICE OFFICERS, THREATENING THEIR LIVES AND THOSE OF THEIR FAMILIES FOR SIMPLY CARRYING OUT THE LAW AND DOING THEIR JOB. POLICE OFFICERS ARE ALSO CITIZENS WHO ARE ENTITLED TO SAFETY. SHOULD THEIR LIVES BE PUT IN IMMEDIATE DANGER THEY HAVE THE RIGHT TO USE WHATEVER IS AT THEIR DISPOSAL, INCLUDING FIRE ARMS, TO PROTECT THEMSELVES. THE ZAMBIA POLICE ACT CHAPTER 107 SECTION 24 READ TOGETHER WITH ZAMBIA POLICE INSTRUCTIONS 2010 EDITION, SECTION 275 SUB-SECTION 3 (A)… IT IS JUSTIFIABLE FOR A POLICE OFFICER TO USE A FIRE ARM WHEN HE IS ATTACKED AND HIS LIFE IS IN DANGER, AND THERE ARE NO OTHER MEANS BY WHICH HE CAN SAVE HIS LIFE.

I WANT TO SAY THIS AS CLEAR AS I CAN: THERE IS NO PLACE IN THIS COUNTRY FOR VIOLENCE AGAINST POLICE OFFICERS, NO PLACE FOR ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS. NOR IS THERE A PLACE FOR ENDANGERING THE LIFE OF ANY MEMBER OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC. AT ALL TIMES THE LAW SHALL BE ENFORCED TO THE FULLEST.

MADAM SPEAKER, WITH REGARD TO THE MATTER IN WHICH DEAD BODIES WERE FOUND IN NGWERERE AREA IN LUSAKA, BRIEF FACTS ARE THAT ON SUNDAY 11TH DECEMBER, 2022 AROUND 06:00 HOURS, MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC IN LUSAKA’S MEANWOOD NKHOSI AREA, DISCOVERED DEAD BODIES ALONG CHAMINUKA ROAD AND NOTIFIED THE POLICE. THE POLICE RUSHED TO THE SCENE WHERE THEY FOUND 27 DEAD BODIES AND ONE PERSON STILL FEEBLY BREATHING AMONG THE DEAD BODIES. HE WAS RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL FOR MEDICAL ATTENTION.

MADAM SPEAKER, PRELIMINARY INVESTIGATIONS SO FAR INDICATE THAT THE VICTIMS WERE ALL MALES AGED BETWEEN 20 AND 40. THEY WERE DUMPED BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE SUSPECTED TO BE HUMAN TRAFFICKERS OR SMUGGLERS. INVESTIGATIONS ARE BEING CONDUCTED TO BRING THE PERPETRATORS OF THIS CRIME TO BOOK AND TO ESTABLISH THE COUNTRIES WHERE THE VICTIMS MAY HAVE COME FROM.

ALL THE 27 BODIES WERE DEPOSITED IN THE UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL MORTUARY AWAITING POSSIBLE FORMAL IDENTIFICATION AND POSTMORTEM. THE SURVIVOR IS IN A MEDICAL FACILITY WHERE HE IS RECEIVING MEDICAL ATTENTION.

THE HOUSE MAY WISH TO NOTE THAT SUSPECTED CASES OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SMUGGLING ARE ON THE INCREASE IN ZAMBIA.

MADAM SPEAKER, IT IS DISHEARTENING TO LOSE LIVES IN SUCH A MANNER. I SHARE GRIEF WITH ALL FRIENDS AND RELATIVES CONNECTED TO THE DECEASED.

TO CURB THE SCOURGE OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SMUGGLING OF MIGRANTS, THE MINISTRY HAS PUT IN PLACE THE FOLLOWING MEASURES:

1. DEVELOPED THE NATIONAL POLICY ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SMUGGLING OF MIGRANTS WHICH HAS SINCE BEEN LAUNCHED;

2. REVIEWED AND ENACTED THE ANTI-HUMAN TRAFFICKING ACT NO. 16 OF 2022;

3. ESTABLISHED A DEPARTMENT DEDICATED TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SMUGGLING OF IMMIGRANTS;

4. BUILDING CAPACITY FOR FRONT LINE OFFICERS, OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AND THE JUDICIARY ON HUMAN TRAFFICKING;

5. ENHANCED INTELLIGENCE GATHERING AND SHARING AMONG SECURITY WINGS;

6. ENHANCED INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION WITH NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES INCLUDING COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN FOR THE VICTIMS;

7. CREATION OF A TOLL FREE LINE TO SPECIFICALLY ADDRESS MATTERS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SMUGGLING OF MIGRANTS;

8. SENSITISATION OF COMMUNITIES AND SCHOOLS ABOUT HUMAN TRAFFICKING ISSUES; AND

9. INCORPORATION OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING ISSUES IN THE ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE TRAINING CURRICULUM.

MADAM SPEAKER

IN CONCLUSION, I WOULD LIKE TO TAKE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO APPEAL TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC TO HELP LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS IN FIGHTING CRIME. I WOULD ALSO WANT TO THANK AN ALERT MEMBER OF THE GENERAL PUBLIC IN 12 MILES AREA CHIBOMBO DISTRICT WHO REPORTED A CASE OF HARBOURING, CONDUCT FACILITATING, AND AIDING AND ABETTING TO THE DEPARTMENT OF IMMIGRATION.

WE WISH TO WARN PERPETRATORS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND SMUGGLING OF MIGRANTS TO DESIST FROM THESE GRAVE CRIMES AS THE LAW WILL NOT SPARE THEM.

MADAM SPEAKER, I THANK YOU.