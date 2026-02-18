PoliticsPFTONSE ALLIANCEUncategorizedUPND Ministers Elijah Muchima and Elias Mubanga fired! February 18, 2026 3 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Minister of Health Elijah Muchima and Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga fired with immediate effect!
Even mike mposha and Collins nzovwi needs to be fixed
You want total cleansing bosses?
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.
So sad that MUBANGA has been fired, but this was expected, for obvious reasons. Let us see who he will be replaced with.
