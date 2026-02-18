Ministers Elijah Muchima and Elias Mubanga fired!

Minister of Health Elijah Muchima and Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga fired with immediate effect!

  2. So sad that MUBANGA has been fired, but this was expected, for obvious reasons. Let us see who he will be replaced with.

    REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.

    VOTE FOR CHANGE IN AUGUST.

