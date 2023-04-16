MINISTERS MOVING WITH TAILS BETWEEN LEGS… they fear making decisions – TAYALI

MINISTERS MOVING WITH TAILS BETWEEN LEGS – TAYALI … they fear making decisions

Economic and Equity Party leader Chilufya Tayali has said that Lemmy Kajoba was a ceremonial Inspector General of Police who was not given powers to execute his duties as IG.

And Tayali has said that Cabinet Ministers serving under the UPND administration are moving with tails between their legs because they are scared of making certain decisions, saying President Hakainde Hichilema is the government and Cabinet himself.

In an interview, Tayali said that Kajoba was just holding the position of Inspector General of Police figuratively while working under instructions from State House.

“Ba Lemmy Kajoba was a ceremonial Inspector General of Police who was working under instructions from State House. The substantive Inspector General of Police is Siandenge. He is the man with powers and a lot of people in the Zambia Police,” Tayali said. “The Deputy Inspector General of Police is at State House where all the instructions have been coming from. And as a person who has faced so many arrests under the UPND government I don’t attribute the injustices that I have suffered at the hands of the Police to Mr Lemmy Kajoba because he has never been a substantive Inspector General of Police.”

He said that Kajoba could not show leadership in the exercise of his duties befitting that of Inspector General of Police because he was wearing a veil of the IG, and yet the substantive Inspector General of Police was Siandenge who was equally receiving directives from the Head of State.

“At least muli ba Kakoma Kanganja we saw some leadership not muli ba Lemmy Kajoba. And I feel pitty for him because when he was a ceremonial Inspector General of Police he was getting a salary. But this time he won’t be getting that salary,” Tayali said.

He said that the departure…