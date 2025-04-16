REPUBLIC OF ZAMBIA

MINISTRY OF ENERGY



15th April 2025



PRESS STATEMENT



MINISTRY OF ENERGY ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF GUIDELINES FOR THE TAZAMA OPEN ACCESS FRAMEWORK



The Ministry of Energy wishes to inform stakeholders in the energy sector and the general public that it has initiated a review of the guidelines governing the TAZAMA Pipeline Open Access Framework. This move aims to enhance the framework by incorporating operational insights gathered since its implementation on 1st April 2025, following the issuance of initial guidelines in December 2024.



The Open Access Framework was introduced to promote liberalisation and improve efficiency in Zambia’s petroleum transportation system by enabling third-party access to the TAZAMA Pipeline infrastructure. This framework represents a significant milestone in the Government’s ongoing efforts to modernize the energy sector and foster inclusive private sector participation.



Positive Developments Observed so far:

Since its operationalisation in April 2025, the framework has yielded promising results. Notably, the successful offloading and market sale of the first diesel consignment under the regime has demonstrated the viability of the Open Access model.



The initiative has also facilitated the increased participation of private players, leading to greater competition and improved utilization of the TAZAMA Pipeline.



The Government is pleased with the progress recorded so far and recognises the importance of refining the framework to address emerging realities. These include:



i. Feedback from industry stakeholders;

ii. The need to accommodate additional players in line with Government’s inclusive economic agenda;

iii. Ensuring a transparent Pre-Qualification Process for OMCs;



iv. Addressing pipeline capacity constraints and cargo volume management, particularly with the introduction of the Drag Resistant Agent (DRA) aimed at enhancing pipeline throughput.



The Ministry assures the public that this review is being undertaken with utmost transparency and accountability. Upon completion, the revised guidelines will be officially published to ensure all stakeholders are informed and aligned. The Ministry is also open to consultations and encourages input from all interested parties including OMCs.



The petroleum sub-sector remains a critical pillar of Zambia’s economy, supporting vital sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, and transport.



We need to constantly remind ourselves of the objectives of the Open Access Framework, and these are:



i. Promoting competition among Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) through fair access to infrastructure;



ii. Enhancing operational efficiency in the transportation and supply of petroleum products

iii. Ensuring transparency and fairness in pipeline use;

iv. Encouraging private sector investment, thereby supporting economic growth;



v. Strengthening national energy security through diversified supply options; and

vi. Contributing to affordable fuel prices for Zambians through enhanced market competition.



The Government remains committed to ensuring that the sector operates with maximum efficiency, stable fuel supply, and affordable prices for all Zambians.

Through this review, the Ministry seeks to strengthen the Open Access Framework to better serve the nation’s economic and energy security goals, while laying the foundation for a modern, competitive, and resilient energy sector.

We assure all players of a smooth and speedy process.



Issued by:



Peter Mumba (Mr)

Permanent Secretary – Technical



MINISTRY OF ENERGY