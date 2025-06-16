Ministry of Finance released K15.8bn in May 2025



The Ministry of Finance and National Planning in May 2025 released 15.8 billion Kwacha to finance public service delivery.



Of this amount, 1.8 billion Kwacha went to transfers, subsidies and social benefits, while 1.9 billion Kwacha went to the implementation of various developmental programmes and general operations.





Finance Minister Dr SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE said 1.3 billion Kwacha was spent on capital expenditure, K5.3 billion on the public service wage bill, and 5.5 billion Kwacha was spent on debt service and arrears.





And, Dr MUSOKOTWANE said the Ministry is in the process of consultations for the 2026 National Budget at the end of which a green paper will be produced.





He said that on the reform front, among many of the Government’s own initiatives, have reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on economic policies and reforms for the Fifth Review under the ECF arrangement.





The agreement is subject to approval by IMF management and the Executive Board in the coming weeks.





Dr MUSOKOTWANE says once approved by the Executive Board, Zambia will gain access about 194 million United States dollars in financing.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by the Office of the Secretary to the Treasury.

-ZNBC