MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS REVEALS ONLY 99 OF 200 REGISTERED POLITICAL PARTIES FILE ANNUAL RETURNS





By Cecilia Zyambo



The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has disclosed that out of the 200 political parties currently registered with the Registrar of Societies, only 99 have been filing their annual returns..





Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Principal Public Relations Officer Mwala Kalaluka is appealing to the parties that have not yet submitted their returns to take advantage of the amnesty period, which has been extended to 31st December 2025 from the previous deadline of 31st October.





Mr. Kalaluka has warned that failure to comply within the stipulated period will result in de-registration by the registrar of societies.





He also disclosed that the registrar has registered nine new political parties this year, compared to five last year.





Meanwhile, Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue-ZCID Board Chairperson Joy Musenge has urged political parties to comply and submit their annual returns to avoid de-registration.





Ms. Musenge emphasized that having a wide range of political parties active in the country is crucial for a vibrant and thriving democracy.



PHOENIX NEWS